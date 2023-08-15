scorecardresearch
Ola S1 Pro 2nd Gen, Ola S1 X launched in India: Check price, deliveries, range, other details

Ola Electric also unveiled the new MoveOS update for its scooters and it also revealed four new electric bikes at the Customer Day event

SUMMARY
  • Ola Electric now has a total 5 electric scooters in its line-up
  • Ola Electric introduced the new MoveOS update for its electric scooter which the company claims is the biggest software update yet
  • Ola Electric also unveiled four new concept electric bikes at the event. 

Ola Electric conducted its Customer Day on August 15, 2023 where the company expanded its electric scooter line-up from 2 scooters to a total of five scooters. Ola introduced new updated tech on the Ola S1 Pro and has also launched a brand new series, the Ola S1 X which comes at a much more affordable price point compared to the Ola S1 Pro.

The company introduced the new MoveOS update for its electric scooter which the company claims is the biggest software update yet. Ola Electric also unveiled four new concept electric bikes at the event. 

The Ola S1 Pro has been updated to deliver higher speeds and enhanced range, according to Ola Electric. The Ola S1 Air continues to offer the same specs that were introduced earlier this year. Ola S1 X has three new models which includes three models: S1 X+, S1 X and S1 X (2kWh). 

Ola Electric Scooter Price Range

Ola S1 Pro: Rs 1,47,499

Ola S1 Air: Rs 1,19,999 

Ola S1 X+: Rs 1,09,999 (introductory price: Rs 99,999 up til Aug 21)

Ola S1 X: Rs 99,999 (introductory price: Rs 89,999 up til Aug 21)

Ola S1 X (2kWh): Rs 89,999 ((introductory price: Rs 79,999 up til Aug 21)

Deliveries and Purchase Window

The second generation Ola S1 Pro purchase window starts today. The deliveries of the scooter will begin from mid-September. 

The second-generation Ola S1 X, S1 X+, and S1 X (2kW) buyers can book the scooters from today but the deliveries of all three scooters will start from December. 

Specs

Ola S1 Pro

Battery: 4kWh

Range: 195 km (claimed)

Top Speed: 120 kmph

Ola S1 Air

Battery: 3kWh 

Range: 151 km (claimed)

Top Speed: 90 kmph

Ola S1X 

Battery: 2 or 3 kWh

Range: Up to 151 km (claimed)

Top Speed: Up to 90 kmph

Published on: Aug 15, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
