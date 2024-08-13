Beyond the stopwatch: Omega embraces AI to redefine timekeeping

From the heart-stopping finishes of Olympic swimming to the daring feats of James Bond, Omega has consistently kept time for some of the world's most captivating moments. But for Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of Omega, the brand's legacy of precision timekeeping is only a starting point.

In a conversation with Business Today, Aeschlimann and Alain Zobrist, CEO of Omega Timing, provide a glimpse into the company's relentless pursuit of innovation and its vision for the future of timekeeping. From the early days of stopwatches to AI-powered systems that capture the nuances of athletic performance, Omega's journey reflects a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

PD: Omega's partnership with the Olympic Games spans almost a century. How has this relationship shaped Omega's identity and driven innovation throughout the years?

Raynald Aeschlimann: The Olympic Games have become a defining part of OMEGA’s DNA and it perfectly represents our values of precision, excellence, reliability, and innovation. For the past 92 years, the world has seen our name associated with the greatest sporting moments, which has naturally built a reputation of trust amongst customers. Innovation is a critical part of what we do. As the athletes go “faster, higher, stronger”, our technology also needs to keep pace. Therefore, we have been committed to developing revolutionary equipment that leaves no result in doubt. Our legacy at the Olympic Games is very much built on pushing the boundaries of timekeeping and delivering modern technology that benefits all of the athletes, judges, and spectators.

PD: From the OMEGA stopwatches in 1932 to today's AI-powered systems, how has Omega's approach to timekeeping evolved, and what have been the most significant milestones in this journey?

Raynald Aeschlimann: OMEGA is a pioneering brand. That is true in our watchmaking – but also in our timekeeping. We’ve always had that spirit to drive us forward. On a practical level, we have approached each sport individually, and worked closely with the individual sporting organisations to find the most innovative solutions for certain events. This has been driven by technological advancements in each era. For example, we were able to introduce the first electronic timekeeping in 1948, which moved us away from relying on the human eye. Today, we have the benefits of AI to help us evolve again. One of the greatest innovations came in 1968, when we introduced touchpads in swimming. For the first time, athletes were able to stop time with their own hands. It solved a lot of controversy and difficulty in that sport.

PD: Can you provide an exclusive sneak peek into the groundbreaking timekeeping technologies that Omega will debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics? What impact will these innovations have on the Games and the future of sports timekeeping?

Raynald Aeschlimann: The big advancement right now is our Computer Vision technology. With special cameras set up around the venues, we can capture a range of performance data in each sport. For example, we can now measure the acceleration of a sprinter, the live speed of a volleyball, or the number of strokes a swimmer takes. All these small details allow us to tell the full story of an event, and reveal the exact moments where it was won or lost. It’s very exciting for the future of understanding and analysing sports. At Paris 2024, the technology will go one step further. Working with AI systems, our Computer Vision will now be able to reproduce an exact 3D vision of a diver’s performance, or a gymnast’s routine. This will help judges review the quality of each performance and detect precise details, such as the angles of a gymnast’s feet.

PD: Looking beyond the Olympics, Omega has a rich history of pushing boundaries, from the Moon landing to its association with James Bond. How does this spirit of exploration translate into Omega's vision for the future of horological innovation and maintaining its leadership in the luxury watch market?

Raynald Aeschlimann: Our history motivates us every day. But these things you mention, such as the Moon or James Bond, are the authentic results of our quality in watchmaking. For example, NASA chose the OMEGA Speedmaster because it was the only watch to survive its punishing tests. The costume department for James Bond chose OMEGA because of our genuine history in the British Royal Navy. And our OMEGA Seamaster went to the deepest place on Earth because we built a watch that could survive the greatest pressures. The lesson is that we need to keep innovating. We need to keep pushing the boundaries and delivering that same high standard of quality. If we do that, then more of these authentic stories will naturally be created in our future.

PD: In an increasingly competitive market, how does Omega balance its heritage of craftsmanship with the need for constant technological advancement? What is Omega's strategy for appealing to both traditional watch enthusiasts and a new generation of luxury consumers?

Raynald Aeschlimann: Balance is an important factor. In our watchmaking, we always begin with our iconic collections as a basis. Whether that’s the Seamaster, Speedmaster, De Ville, or Constellation. Each of those collections has identifiable features that we must retain. This connects us to our past and keeps us present amongst those traditional watch enthusiasts you mention. However, we can’t rely on the past alone. We always want to raise our standards higher. Therefore, we are constantly developing new materials, or more precise calibres, or unique new features that give our classic collections a modern edge. I think OMEGA does a great job of this. Look at the Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, or the Seamaster “Ultra Light” as examples. They are bold, creative, and innovative evolutions of our most beloved timepieces.

PD: What are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the luxury watch industry today? How is Omega positioned to navigate these complexities and maintain its position as a global leader?

Raynald Aeschlimann: Some challenges are outside our control, such as political or economic upheavals that can have effects right across the luxury industry. Other challenges may be about getting customers excited, and developing products that have perceived value and authenticity. I think OMEGA is at an advantage in that sense. We’ve built a reputation for quality that customers know and respect. As I mentioned before, it’s about maintaining and even pushing your standards, so that you are always seen to be progressing and doing the very best for your customers.

PD: As CEO of Swiss Timing Ltd, what excites you most about the future of sports timekeeping? What are your personal aspirations for the company and its role in shaping this evolving landscape?

Alain Zobrist: Looking ahead to the future, I’m excited about the storytelling we can bring into the sport. OMEGA is a leader in the measurement of performance data and we’re beginning to capture some really interesting insights into each event. With our evolving Computer Vision and AI systems, we’ll really be able to show the world how an event was won or lost and compare the different athlete techniques. It perfectly highlights the innovation we have at OMEGA, and my own personal goal as CEO is to keep inspiring that progressive and pioneering spirit amongst all of the timekeeping team as we move forward into the next era.