'One of the most important markets': Nothing CEO Carl Pei says India will be the world's export hub

In an exclusive interview with Aayush Ailawadi from Tech Today, Carl Pei, the founder and CEO of Nothing, shared his views on the Indian market. Pei is currently in India ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Nothing's second-generation phone, Nothing Phone (2). During the conversation, Pei emphasized the significance of the Indian market and expressed the need for swift action to secure market share before Apple becomes too dominant.

Pei acknowledged that the brand's initial focus was on tapping into the Indian market and selling products. However, he highlighted the subsequent shift towards local manufacturing and now envisions India as a hub for exporting products. He claims that this transition aligns with the evolving landscape of the entire industry in India.

"The Indian market will be really important. Right now, the macroeconomics are not good globally, but still in India, we don't feel a recession. The economy is still growing, there's a lot of young population, which is very tech-savvy," said Carl Pei.

The Race Against Apple

Pei emphasized that India is viewed as one of the most crucial strategic markets for Nothing. Recognizing the aggressive entry of Apple into the Indian market, Pei stressed the need for urgency in executing their plans to seize market share before Apple establishes dominance.

"We see Apple also coming in quite aggressively. So we can't be too slow; we gotta hurry up our plans here as well so we have a chance of taking some market share before Apple gets too dominant," Pei added.

Carl Pei's India visit ahead of the launch of Nothing Phone (2) also signifies the importance of the market for the young company. During the interaction, Pei was also asked about Nothing's plans to open an official store in India. Pei did not commit to any new plans but he did claim that the company is scouting for locations.

Nothing Phone (2) Launch

Nothing will be launching the second iteration of its smartphone in India on July 11th. The device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will be equipped with a dual camera setup. The design language was the USP of the device and Nothing will retain most of the elements including the Glyph interface. However, the lights have more fragments, compared to before which can be used for various other purposes.