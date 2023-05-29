OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition with marble-like finish launched in India; to go on sale on June 6

OnePlus has launched a special variant of OnePlus 11 called OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition in India today. The smartphone is built from 3D microcrystalline rock that offers a marble-like finish. Notably, it is an India exclusive special edition. The company said that the yield rate for the marble-like rear panel was just 25 per cent of the original glass back. However, OnePlus managed to achieve 50 per cent yield rate for the final limited edition units through “meticulous refinement”.

As per Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus: “With the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we have created an extraordinary smartphone that not only showcases the exceptional artistry and innovation OnePlus is known for, but also a masterpiece that is unique to each and every user. We are proud to present exquisite craftsmanship that narrows the gap between art and technology. The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is a true testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional technology to our users."

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition will go on sale in India on June 6.

Also Watch: BGMI now on Android, iOS in India: How to download, Nusa map, new weapons

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition expected India price

The company is yet to announce the official price of the newly launched smartphone. As per a tipster, the smartphone will offer 256GB internal storage and will be priced at Rs 64,999. This is Rs 3,000 more than the original OnePlus 11 5G smartphone in India.

With the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, we have created an extraordinary smartphone that not only showcases the exceptional artistry and innovation OnePlus is known for, but also a masterpiece that is unique to each and every user.

https://t.co/bs66ylrbKG — Kinder Liu (@KinderLiu) May 29, 2023

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey edition specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and third-gen Hasslebald-tuned triple rear cameras. The rear camera system will house a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera and a 32MP portrait camera. On the front, the phone features a 16MP camera for selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery supports 100W fast charging.

The special edition smartphone will come with an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a charger in the box. It is likely to come with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display featuring an LTPO3 panel, just like OnePlus 11 5G.

Also Read:

Xiaomi partners with Optiemus to manufacture wireless audio products in India

Tecno Camon 20 goes on sale in India: From Realme 10 to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G; top alternatives to consider

WhatsApp may finally allow screen sharing during video calls, years after Apple brought it to Facetime