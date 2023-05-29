WhatsApp may finally allow screen sharing during video calls, years after Apple brought it to Facetime

WhatsApp might soon let you share your screen, just like Facetime, Zoom, Google Meet and Teams, during video calls. A report by WABetaInfo reveals that the Meta-owned messaging platform has already introduced this new feature for select Android beta testers. Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is likely to introduce usernames for its users, just like Telegram.

WhatsApp screen-sharing feature

As per the report, the new screen-sharing feature for video calls is now available on WhatsApp beta for Android. In the screenshot shared in the report, the feature will be available in the call control view at the bottom. This icon is placed beside the camera flip, microphone, and video icons. Notably, when you share your phone screen, it will be recorded and shared with the recipient.

The report emphasises that the feature might not work in “large group calls” and the recipient may be unable to see the content of your screen in case they are using an outdated version of WhatsApp. It clarifies that the user will have full control of this feature. It will start only after the user permits and they can stop sharing the screen whenever they want.

When they start sharing the screen, they will see a prompt:

WhatsApp will have access to all of the information that is visible on your screen or played from your device while recording or casting. This includes information such as passwords, payment details, photos, messages, and audio that you play.

The new feature is now available just for select Android beta testers and is expected to be rolled out for more in the coming weeks. There is a chance that WhatsApp might introduce this feature for WhatsApp Desktop app and web version soon.

WhatsApp usernames

As per the previous reports, WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a new username option, allowing users to select their own unique handle. This will work similarly to Instagram and Telegram- users won't have to share their phone numbers, instead they will need the username to connect with them on the platform.

