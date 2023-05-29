Xiaomi partners with Optiemus to manufacture wireless audio products in India

Chinese tech company Xiaomi has collaborated with Optiemus, an electronics manufacturer to make wireless audio products in India. The company aims to focus on localising its operations in the country. Xiaomi in partnership with Optiemus Electronics will make its first audio product in India in its Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, Xiaomi India President, Muralikrishnan B wrote, “The partnership reinforces our commitment to #MakeinIndia - broadening & deepening supply chain #localisation & supporting domestic champions.”

Happy to announce our tie-up with Optiemus Electronics Limited @OELindia, to manufacture high-quality #Audio products locally in Noida.



The partnership reinforces our commitment to #MakeinIndia - broadening & deepening supply chain #localisation & supporting domestic champions. pic.twitter.com/VEDVQE2gyW — Muralikrishnan B (@hawkeye) May 29, 2023

Xiaomi said that it is targeting a 50 per cent increase in the production of components locally sourced by 2025.

In an official statement, the Xiaomi President stated, “This partnership marks a major milestone in our efforts to accelerate our localisation of products and components to bring out high-quality devices that will be 'Made in India', at honest pricing.”

Notably, it is not yet revealed which audio products the company is planning to launch in India first. However, it stated, that it is “committed to forging more such collaborations for a wider range of categories, across our product line-up". Xiaomi already manufactured its smartphones and TV sets that it sells in India. Currently, the Chinese tech company sells speaker, earbuds, wired and wireless headphones in India.

This move will contribute to the government’s initiative of “Make In India” to boost local manufacturing and making the country self-reliant.

Nitesh Gupta, Director, OEL said, "We look forward to delivering great value through state-of-the art infrastructure to manufacture Xiaomi products.”

OEL has two state-of-the art manufacturing units in India.

Not just this, big companies like Tim Cook’s Apple and Elon Musk’s Tesla has also shown interest in India. Apple supplier Foxconn has recently bought land on the outskirts of Bengaluru for $37 million. Om the other hand, Tesla is in talks with the govt officials about settings up its manufacturing plant in India.

