Tecno Camon 20 goes on sale in India: From Realme 10 to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G; top alternatives to consider

Tecno Camon 20 series was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 14,999. These series include Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 5G Premier. The most affordable variant of Tecno Camon 20 is now available for purchase in India on Amazon.

The highlights of Tecno Camon 20 include its 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 6.60-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 20 alternatives

Here are the top 5 Tecno Camon 20 alternatives that you can consider buying in India.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The smartphone sports a 120Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of camera, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera.

Price: Rs 15,499

Motorola Moto G72

Moto G72 comes with a 6.6-inch pOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. As for the camera, Moto G72 comes with a 108MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Price: 16,999

Realme 10

Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, Realme 10 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Price: Rs 13,999

Also Watch: Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Motorola Edge 40 5G vs Poco F5 vs iQOO Neo 6

Vivo T2 5G

Vivo T2 5G comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor that supports OIS and EIS and a 2MP bokeh lens. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging via USB-C port.

Price: Rs 18,999

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate 6.58-inch full HD+ display. The phone has a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a 22W charger in the box. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Price: Rs 12,999

