OnePlus 13T launch in China next week, here's everything we know about the phone

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its next compact flagship, the OnePlus 13T, with the official launch confirmed for 24 April in China. The device, which has seen a string of leaks in recent weeks, is now also available for pre-reservation via the company’s official Chinese website. A series of teasers, renders, and leaked benchmarks have revealed much of what the phone will offer.

A Bold New Look

Perhaps the most striking change with the OnePlus 13T is its completely redesigned rear camera module, which breaks away from the brand’s previous aesthetics. Shared images and videos show that the phone will be available in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey, and Powder Pink colours. The dual camera island will be positioned vertically, framed in metal, and subtly raised from the rear panel, resembling a Pixel Fold-like look.

OnePlus China President Louis Lee confirmed that the Chinese variant would weigh just 185g, and still pack a battery with a capacity of over 6000mAh.

Goodbye Alert Slider, Hello Shortcut Key

Another notable change is the replacement of OnePlus’s iconic Alert Slider with a new ‘Shortcut Key’, a programmable side button similar to Apple’s Action Button. It allows users to switch sound modes or assign custom shortcuts, adding flexibility without sacrificing functionality.

Display, Performance and Specs

The OnePlus 13T is confirmed to feature a flat 6.32" LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and narrow bezels.

The phone was also spotted on AnTuTu, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Connectivity options are expected to include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and even an IR blaster.

Camera and Battery

In terms of optics, the phone will sport a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT700 primary camera and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, a 32MP selfie shooter is expected. The dual-camera system may seem modest compared to triple-camera competitors, but it could help keep the phone’s price more accessible.

Charging is another area where the OnePlus 13T is set to impress, with 80W fast wired charging support. Wireless charging, however, does not appear to be included, at least according to current leaks.

Software and Launch

The device will run ColorOS 15 in China, likely transitioning to OxygenOS 15 globally, based on Android 15. The launch is set for April 24 in China.