OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India launch confirmed: Design teased ahead of debut

OnePlus is hosting another big launch with the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 debuting on December 17. Alongside these two major launches, the company will also be introducing the Ace Edition of the OnePlus 15R. This model will be offered as a third colour variant of the phone. Hence, the OnePlus 15R will be launching in three colourways, with the Ace Edition coming in the Electric Violet option.

OnePlus 15R Ace Edition launch date

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition will launch on December 17, 2025, alongside the standard OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2. The Ace Edition will be launching in Electric Violet colourway, similar to China’s OnePlus Ace 6T model. It features a different fibreglass back panel than the standard model, which gives the phone a gaming vibe. It also has a special textured coating that has an “Ace” branding.

OnePlus 15R Ace Edition: What’s coming

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition is revealed to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display could offer 450PPI pixel density and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is co-designed with OnePlus. It will also include a G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip.

OnePlus 15R Ace Edition is also confirmed to feature DetailMax Engine, which is an in-house imaging technology for advanced photography. The smartphone is also revealed to be backed by a massive 7,400mAh battery.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 15R series will likely be announced between Rs 35000 to Rs 45000 in India. Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm what the new mid-ranger will look like.