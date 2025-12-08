OnePlus 15R confirmed to pack a massive battery ahead of December 17 launch- All details

OnePlus is launching its new generation R-series model, the OnePlus 15R, next week, on December 17, in India. As the launch nears, the company has started to tease and reveal features and specifications of the phone. This time, the company revealed OnePlus 15R’s massive battery size, which may grab buyers’ attention. As per reports, this would be the largest battery OnePlus will announce outside of China.

OnePlus 15R battery size

OnePlus India shared a post from its X handle revealing that the upcoming OnePlus 15R will be backed by a 7400mAh battery. The caption of the post says, “The only thing that’ll run low is your worry.” The battery on the OnePlus 15R is even bigger than the flagship OnePlus 15 model, flaunting lasting power in an affordable package. Lastly, the battery is said to support 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.

Earlier, it was revealed that the OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is said to offer flagship-like performance. In addition, the smartphone will also be powered by a dedicated G2 WiFi chip and a touch response chip for smooth gameplay. The OnePlus 15R is also teased to offer always-on 120FPS gameplay for gaming titles like Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI). Lastly, the smartphone will be equipped with a 165Hz display.

In addition to these confirmed features, the company has also revealed OnePlus 15R’s design, which has received a significant revamp. Its design profile matches the OnePlus 15 model, but it has a more durable design with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water protection. Now to confirm other features, we will have to wait until the December 17, 2025, launch.

