OnePlus 15R to be the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

OnePlus today confirmed that OnePlus 15R, its upcoming value flagship device, will be the first phone launching globally to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform.

OnePlus 15R, the newest member of the OnePlus R series, is another flagship device with a focus on performance and high-end gaming. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform will be the newest expansion of the Snapdragon 8 Series, which also powers OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus 13R. This new chipset, which Qualcomm and OnePlus defined together, sees a 36% increase in CPU performance over the previous generation (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) as well as an 11% increase in GPU performance and up to 46% improved AI performance.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India said that "OnePlus has always led the way in speed, and I'm thrilled that OnePlus 15R, our new performance flagship, will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, one of the fastest and most powerful chipsets on the market". He then further stated: "We've worked closely with Qualcomm to ensure the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform is optimised for our users, and I'm excited to see how our users take to the OnePlus 15R when it launches later this year."



“Qualcomm Technologies is proud to collaborate with OnePlus for their newest device powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By combining our latest premium platform with OnePlus’s commitment to performance, we’re enabling users to experience new levels of speed, intelligence, and efficiency.”



OnePlus 15R will be unveiled in full on 17 December, and more details will be shared in the upcoming weeks.