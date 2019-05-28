OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue colour variant to go on sale today; Check price in India

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue colour variant will be on sale from today in India. The new Nebula blue colour will come with both 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. Buyers can pick the new model from the Amazon India website or the OnePlus' official online store in India. The OnePlus is already selling Mirror Grey colour devices and the new Almond and Red colour OnePlus 7 pro smartphones will be available from June this year.

The price of 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of OnePlus 7 Pro in Mirror Grey colour is 48,999 while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 52,999. The newly available Neubula blue colour variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be bought for Rs 52,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Nebula Blue OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive OnePlus device till date and comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED Quad-HD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ display technology. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU. OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with the ultra-fast UFS 3.0 storage technology and has advanced liquid cooling system.

OnePlus smartphones also come with Dolby ATMOS dual speakers for stereophonic sound to give users truly immersive theatre experience. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on a 4,000mAh battery, with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A).

For optics, OnePlus 7 Pro has three cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS) Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/2.2, 117-degree 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel (f2.4) 3X telephoto camera with OIS. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

The connectivity options include, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port.

Edited By: Udit Verma

