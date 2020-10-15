OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12: Design, price, specifications comparison

The two big smartphone makers -- Apple and OnePlus -- have launched an exciting line-up of products ahead of the festive season. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its iPhone 12 series on October 13, while the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launched its flagship product OnePlus 8T on the very next day. The much-anticipated launches have created a huge buzz on social media. With only a few days are left for Apple's iPhone 12 series and OnePlus 8T to enter the market, here's a comparison of the two phones:

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8T: Display

Apple offers a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and resolution 1170 X 2532 (457 PPI). Whereas, OnePlus 8T is bigger with a 6.55-inch display with a 1080 X 2400-pixel resolution. The phone has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel-per-inch density of 402.

In OnePlus 8T, the AMOLED panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with redesigned Oxygen OS animation for extreme smoothness. While the iPhone 12 has 60 Hz refresh capabilities only.

In OnePlus8T, the display has been covered with Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. And, in iPhone 12, the display has an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, combined with the Ceramic Shield.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8T: Design

OnePlus 8T has a matte back while iPhone 12 has a glossy back.

The iPhone 12 has a boxy design whereas the OnePlus 8T has its sleek design.

In terms of weight, the OnePlus 8T is heavier than Apple iPhone 12. The OnePlus 8T is 188 g and iPhone is of 164 g.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8T: Colours

In OnePlus 8T offers only two colours--Aquamarine Green or Lunar Silver. The iPhone 12 comes in 5 fresh colors --blue, black, green, red, and white.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8T: Camera

OnePlus 8T includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

The iPhone 12 features a 12 MP wide and 12 MP Ultra-Wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture. The phone features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing customers to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone.

On the front, the OnePlus 8T has a 16 MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor and f/2.4 lens. The iPhone 12 has a 12 MP camera yet again.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8T: Software

The OnePlus 8T has a Snapdragon 865 with 8GB or 12 GB of RAM. The iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic chip built on a 5-nanometer process.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8T: Availability

OnePlus 8T will be available on the official OnePlus website, Amazon India, and their offline outlets from October 17. Apple iPhone 12 will be available starting October 30.

Apple iPhone 12 vs OnePlus 8T: Price

The iPhone 12 price starts at Rs 79,900. Whereas, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8T in two memory configurations - one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 42,999, and another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 45,999.

Also read: OnePlus 8T launched with quad-camera, better screen, 65W fast charging; check price, specifications