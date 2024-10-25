OnePlus announces OxygenOS 15 update which promises better speed, AI, and design changes; check availability

OnePlus has officially announced OxygenOS 15, the latest version of its operating system, designed to deliver faster performance, smarter AI features, and a refined design. The new OS, which aims to provide a 'fast & smooth' experience.

Key features of OxygenOS 15

1. Faster Performance

At the heart of OxygenOS 15 is Parallel Processing, a feature that enhances how the system handles multiple tasks simultaneously. This technology aims to optimise app transitions, ensuring that even when switching between more than 20 apps in quick succession, performance remains fluid and uninterrupted. The system’s animations have also been refined to make app-switching and navigation smoother, according to OnePlus. For those concerned about storage, OxygenOS 15 reduces system space usage by nearly 20 per cent compared to OxygenOS 14 on the upcoming OnePlus 12 devices.

2. AI-Powered Photography

OxygenOS 15 introduces a range of AI-enhanced photography features:

AI Detail Boost: This feature uses AI to improve low-resolution or cropped images, transforming them into high-quality 4K visuals within seconds. It’s integrated into the photo gallery, automatically identifying pixelated images and offering a one-click enhancement to sharpen them.



AI Unblur: As the name suggests, this new tool can sharpen out-of-focus images with just a tap, eliminating the need for third-party apps.



AI Reflection Eraser: When taking photos through glass, reflections can often ruin the shot. This feature removes both strong and subtle reflections.

On the productivity side, OnePlus has partnered with Google to integrate the Gemini AI assistant:

Intelligent Search: Powered by AI, this feature allows users to search within their phone using conversational language. Whether you’re searching for a file, a setting, or information in a note, the system understands natural queries.



Circle to Search: With a long press on the navigation bar or Home button, users can now search for images or text on their screen by drawing a circle or highlighting content. This makes it easy to search for information without switching between apps.



Pass Scan: A handy tool for frequent travellers, Pass Scan lets users quickly scan both digital and physical boarding passes using either the camera or directly from the photo album.



AI Notes: This feature lets you quickly format and organise notes, whether you’re brainstorming or writing reports. It can transcribe spoken words into text, eliminating filler words and ensuring your notes are concise. You can also adjust the tone of the text, making it more formal or informal, as needed.



AI Reply: Built into the AI Toolbox, this feature generates smart replies during conversations in chat apps. It analyses the context of your messages and suggests relevant, ready-to-use responses.

3. Design Changes

OnePlus claims that OxygenOS 15 introduces a more vibrant and user-friendly visual design. With a new boot animation, updated icons, and additional fingerprint unlock styles.

The system also introduces Shimmering Effects and Gaussian Blur across different elements like notifications and control centres. OnePlus claims the OneTake feature makes unlocking the phone a more visually pleasing experience, while the popular Open Canvas feature, which allows customisation of the lock screen, is now available on more OnePlus models.

Additionally, the new Share with iPhone feature allows file transfers between OnePlus and iPhone devices, making it easier to share documents, images, and videos across platforms.

4. Stronger Security and Privacy

The system integrates with Google Play Protect to scan apps in real time, protecting against potential malware. It also introduces robust anti-theft mechanisms:

If suspicious activity, like someone suddenly grabbing your device, is detected, the phone locks automatically.



Remote Lock allows users to lock their phone remotely using just their phone number—no need to log into a Google account.



An Offline Lock feature safeguards your data even if the device is taken offline, preventing thieves from accessing your information.



Sensitive actions, such as disabling anti-theft features, now require biometric verification, adding an extra layer of protection.

Availability

OxygenOS 15 will be available in open beta for the OnePlus 12 5G starting October 30, 2024. AI-powered features will begin rolling out in November, with availability limited to select devices and regions.