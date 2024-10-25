OnePlus announces OxygenOS 15 update which promises better speed, AI, and design changes; check availability

OnePlus has officially announced OxygenOS 15, the latest version of its operating system, designed to deliver faster performance, smarter AI features, and a refined design. The new OS, which aims to provide a 'fast & smooth' experience.
Key features of OxygenOS 15
1. Faster Performance
At the heart of OxygenOS 15 is Parallel Processing, a feature that enhances how the system handles multiple tasks simultaneously. This technology aims to optimise app transitions, ensuring that even when switching between more than 20 apps in quick succession, performance remains fluid and uninterrupted. The system’s animations have also been refined to make app-switching and navigation smoother, according to OnePlus. For those concerned about storage, OxygenOS 15 reduces system space usage by nearly 20 per cent compared to OxygenOS 14 on the upcoming OnePlus 12 devices.
2. AI-Powered Photography
OxygenOS 15 introduces a range of AI-enhanced photography features:
On the productivity side, OnePlus has partnered with Google to integrate the Gemini AI assistant:
3. Design Changes
OnePlus claims that OxygenOS 15 introduces a more vibrant and user-friendly visual design. With a new boot animation, updated icons, and additional fingerprint unlock styles.
The system also introduces Shimmering Effects and Gaussian Blur across different elements like notifications and control centres. OnePlus claims the OneTake feature makes unlocking the phone a more visually pleasing experience, while the popular Open Canvas feature, which allows customisation of the lock screen, is now available on more OnePlus models.
Additionally, the new Share with iPhone feature allows file transfers between OnePlus and iPhone devices, making it easier to share documents, images, and videos across platforms.
4. Stronger Security and Privacy
The system integrates with Google Play Protect to scan apps in real time, protecting against potential malware. It also introduces robust anti-theft mechanisms:
Availability
OxygenOS 15 will be available in open beta for the OnePlus 12 5G starting October 30, 2024. AI-powered features will begin rolling out in November, with availability limited to select devices and regions.
