OnePlus 13 launch in October: From features to price, here's what to expect from the next flagship

OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 13, will launch in October in China. Although the exact date hasn’t been announced, OnePlus China President Louis Lee shared some exciting details about the phone, including hints that it will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be a powerful gaming phone, with support for a 120 frames-per-second (fps) experience on the game Genshin Impact. This smooth performance, along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, should make the phone great for gamers.

Multiple leaked reports suggest the OnePlus 13 will have a new camera design, different from the OnePlus 12. Though no official images are out yet, the design will likely stand out from earlier models.

The phone is also expected to keep its 2K resolution screen, offering a sharp and clear display. OnePlus might also include a faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for more secure and quicker unlocking.

Rumours suggest the OnePlus 13 could come with a massive 24GB of RAM, which would make it super fast for tasks like gaming and running apps. This will also help users switch between multiple apps without any slowdowns.

The camera on the OnePlus 13 is expected to get a major upgrade. It could have a 50MP main camera with a Sony sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. There will also likely be a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, which would allow for better long-distance shots. The phone’s camera system could benefit from OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad, improving photo quality.

Leaked info suggests the OnePlus 13 will have a large 6,000mAh battery. It will likely support 100W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging, allowing users to quickly charge their phone and use it for longer periods.

While OnePlus hasn't officially announced the price, the OnePlus 12 launched in India for ₹64,999. The OnePlus 13 might be priced similarly, but with all the new features, it could be a little more expensive. After its launch in China, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come to India soon after.

Keep in mind, these are mostly leaks and rumours, and we’re still waiting for official confirmation from OnePlus.