OnePlus Buyback offer on old Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi devices; all you need to know

OnePlus has come up with a new Buyback offer on their website that enables users to exchange their old devices at a reasonable price. The service is being provided by Cashify and can be availed on OnePlus' official website.

OnePlus is offering exchange through this offer on the following brands: Apple,Asus, BlackBerry, Gionee, Google, HTC, Huawei, Intex, Karbonn, Lenovo, LeEco, LG,Oppo, Micromax, Motorola, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi and Xolo.

Phones like iPhone 6 128GB is getting values up to Rs 17,750. The 32GB variant can get an exchange value of up to Rs 14,750. iPhone 6s 32GB can get an exchange value of Rs 18,900. Samsung's Galaxy A7( 2017) 32GB can avail an exchange value of up to Rs 14,050.

Users can avail these offers only on select devices which includes OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 for now. Initially, one will have to go to the company's online store and select the buyback option and get a quote for the old device.

On the buyback page, the user will have to provide information regarding the device's condition and also mention the original accessories that can be provided with the old device. All this information factors in the device's exchange value, which will also be verified by the person arranged for the pickup.

Once all this information is provided and the buyer has a quote, they can go ahead and buy the new smartphone. As soon as the payment of the new OnePlus device is completed, the new smartphone will be delivered according to your usual shipping periods.

Once the device is delivered, Cashify team will get in touch with the buyer to fix an appointment for the verification of all the information. After the completion of this step, the same official will pay in cash for the old device.

Currently, this new buyback offer is only available in select Indian cities. These are the cities where the buyback offer can be availed: Ahmedabad, Agra, Bangalore, Bhopal, Baroda, Vadodara, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gandhinagar, Gurgaon, Howrah, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Puducherry, Panchkula, Surat, and Thane.