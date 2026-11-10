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OnePlus ColorOS 17 update: Check rollout dates for OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, Nord 6 and more

OnePlus ColorOS 17 update: Check rollout dates for OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, Nord 6 and more

OnePlus is expanding availability of its latest software update this month, with select flagship, foldable, and Nord devices next.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 8:00 AM IST
OnePlus ColorOS 17 update: Check rollout dates for OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, Nord 6 and moreOnePlus announces November 2026 ColorOS 17 rollout dates for six devices.

If you use a OnePlus smartphone or tablet, November could bring a software update worth watching. The company is continuing its ColorOS 17 rollout across more devices, with six models from its flagship, foldable, Nord and tablet categories included in the latest schedule.

While the OnePlus 13R has already been named as the first device in this phase, the update is also planned for older flagship models and newer devices in the Nord lineup. The staggered schedule gives you an idea of when to start checking for the update, although the announced date for a device doesn't necessarily mean every user will receive it that day.

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OnePlus ColorOS 17 update - Which devices are getting it in November?

The November rollout covers five update dates and six devices. The OnePlus 13R is first, followed by the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Pad 3. The OnePlus Open and two Nord smartphones are scheduled for later in the month.

Here is the schedule shared by OnePlus on its Community forum:

  • November 5: OnePlus 13R
  • November 17: OnePlus 12
  • November 18: OnePlus Pad 3
  • November 24: OnePlus Open
  • November 26: OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6

The schedule includes devices across different price segments, rather than limiting the rollout to the company’s latest flagship phones. It also brings the OnePlus Pad 3 into the update cycle alongside smartphones.

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When will the ColorOS 17 update reach your OnePlus device?

There is one important detail to remember before checking for the update. OnePlus says the rollout will happen in phases, which means the update may not be available to all users of a listed device on the scheduled date.

Availability can also vary by region and device model. So, if your phone is on the list but you cannot see the update yet, it does not necessarily mean your device has been left out.

You can check for the update by opening your phone’s Settings and heading to the Software update section. Keep an eye on official OnePlus announcements for more details on availability in your region.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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