OnePlus may exit US and Europe markets this week; India operations may remain unaffected

Over the past few months, there have been several ongoing reports and speculations about OnePlus shutting down its operations in certain international markets. However, the Chinese smartphone brand has not confirmed these claims as of now. Now, the latest reports suggest that OnePlus will likely make an exit from the US and European markets by this week.

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OnePlus exit coming soon

According to a WinFuture report, OnePlus could exit or shut down operations in the US and Europe. It is suggested that OnePlus and Oppo may unveil major strategic changes this week, citing people familiar with the matter. However, it is expected that India and China operations are expected to remain unaffected.

With OnePlus’s suspected exit, it is suggested that its parent brand Oppo is expected to play a bigger role in those markets. However, OnePlus is expected to provide existing users in the region with software updates, after-sales service and warranties.

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In addition, no new OnePlus devices are expected to launch in Europe or the US, and the current stock will continue to be sold. However, OnePlus reportedly won't send any new shipments to these markets once existing inventory runs out.

OnePlus India operations: What to expect

The reports of its shutdown have been rumoured for the longest time, but OnePlus has not provided any confirmation surrounding the same. Despite reports about scaling back operations, India and China are expected to remain its crucial markets, and we may continue to see new product lineups.

In India, OnePlus recently announced its new N series model, the OnePlus N6, in the affordable segment, providing smartphone buyers with options amid growing prices. Therefore, we may have to wait until an official confirmation on how OnePlus plans to restructure its global operations and what it means for markets like India.

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According to Counterpoint Research, OnePlus also dominated the Indian market in the first quarter of 2026 in the affordable premium segment, spanning Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 45,000.

