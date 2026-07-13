OnePlus Pad Go 2, Pad Go Lite prices increased by up to Rs 2,000 due to…

The consumer-electronics market is going through a challenging period amid growing AI demand and RAM storage. The effect is now being transferred to direct customers, as brands including Apple, OnePlus, Nothing, and others have started to increase prices of their products across categories and price segments.

At the latest, OnePlus has increased prices of its mid-range tablets, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 (review) and the Pad Go Lite, by up to Rs 2,000 in India. Check how much you need to pay for OnePlus’s affordable Android tablets.

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Must read: Will the iPhone 18 Pro Max be Apple's most expensive iPhone yet? Here’s what to expect

OnePlus Pad Go price hike

According to an X post by Moneycontrol's Danish Khan, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 (WiFi) now comes at a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM, up from Rs 28,999. The 256GB version is now available for Rs 32,999, while the 8GB + 256GB 5G model is priced at Rs 35,999.

The OnePlus Pad Go Lite (Wi-Fi) price has been raised to Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model from Rs 18,999, and the cellular model with 8GB RAM costs Rs 22,999, up from Rs 20,999, showcasing a Rs 2,000 price hike.

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If we look at the launch prices of these devices, OnePlus has increased the prices of both tablets by Rs 3,000. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 was launched in December 2025 with a starting price of Rs 26,999. Whereas, the OnePlus Pad Lite was launched in July last year at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Must read: Nothing Phone 4b hands-on: Great on specs, but is Rs 34,999 justified?

Now, both devices are selling at higher prices amid ongoing NAND and DRAM storage, as well as price increases amid growing demand for AI hardware.

This showcases the ongoing trend of price hikes across the industry. Many smartphone brands are launching smartphones with a significant price hike, whereas Apple made a public announcement of its price hikes for iPads, MacBooks, and other devices. Now, we also expect that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max series to launch a significant price hike.