OnePlus Nord 2T to launch in India on June 27, prices might start from Rs 28,999

OnePlus is reportedly set to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T in India soon and a recent leak has revealed that the date has been set for June 27. The report which mentioned the launch date also shared some more details about the device, the specs and the pricing.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be launched in two memory options - an 8GB/128GB version and a 12GB RAM variant. The price for the first model is pegged to be Rs 28,999 while the 12GB one is expected to be priced at Rs 31,999. Once launched, the company is expected to announce some bank offers alongside which should bring the prices down on both the devices. The smartphone should go on sale around the first week of July.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is essentially an improvement on what we’ve already seen on the OnePlus Nord 2 and is going to be powered by the Dimensity 1300 chipset and support 80W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 2T specs

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a 4,500 mAh battery under the hood with Oppo’s SuperVOOC 80W fast charging support. For protection, there is Gorilla Glass and the smartphone is going to use an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the camera front, there are three cameras on the back - a 50MP main shooter with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP MonoChrome lens. On the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is going to be launched in two colours in India.

