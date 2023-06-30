OnePlus Nord 3 to get same 50MP camera as flagship OnePlus 11

OnePlus has provided a sneak peek into the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G ahead of its global launch on July 5, 2023. The company has highlighted that its new midrange phone will offer photography experience comparable to its own high-end devices like the OnePlus 11 5G.

According to OnePlus, the Nord 3 5G will use the same main camera sensor, which is the Sony IMX890. The camera module is a 50-megapixel unit and is the same sensor used in their flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G.

The device also incorporates optical image stabilization technology for steadier shots. Additionally, OnePlus has incorporated its proprietary photography algorithms.

Also Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India: Realme C33, Poco C55, Redmi 10 and more

Kinder Liu, OnePlus COO and President, expressed his excitement on Twitter, stating, "OnePlus Nord 3 5G may be our newest mid-range phone, but that doesn't mean it will provide a mid-range photography experience. We have taken the core camera technology from our flagship OnePlus 11 and integrated it into the OnePlus Nord 3 5G to ensure our users have a great photography experience with every shot."

The camera details from OnePlus come shortly after the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G's design, which showcased two colour options, Tempest Gray and Misty Green.

More information about the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be unveiled at the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event on July 5, 2023. The company will also be launching the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R at the event.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Pricing: OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to be launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 (8 GB RAM + 128GB) and the 16GB RAM variant might cost you Rs 36,999, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Read more: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2R to launch in India on July 5

Also Watch: Aadhaar-PAN link deadline today; Defaulters’ PAN Card will become inoperative; Steps to link Aadhaar-PAN Cards

Also Watch: Nifty, Sensex touch fresh lifetime highs, Bank Nifty at new peak; where is share market headed, what should investors do?