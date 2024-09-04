OnePlus Nord Buds 3 to launch in India on September 17: Check expected price, specs and more

OnePlus has announced to launch its OnePlus Nord Buds 3 on September 17. The company even revealed a teaser that confirmed that it will come in an oval case. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be available in Harmonic Gray and Melodic White colour variants.

In terms of design, OnePlus stated, “The ivory-like finish of Melodic White contrasts elegantly with the metallic accents of Harmonic Gray. The sleek vertical case of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, adds to its premium look, smooth feel, comfortable grip, and scratch-resistant finish. The buds are now lighter with softer curves around the ears, ensuring enhanced in-ear comfort while making them fit for all-day wear.”

OnePlus also confirmed that the TWS earbuds will offer advanced 32dB of active noise cancellation technology. The company revealed, “The new Nord Buds 3 also boasts a Bass-ed brilliance on the back of state-of-the-art BassWave 2.0 - OnePlus’ leading-edge bass enhancement technology. The second generation of BassWave has a precision level of ±10dB against ±5dB in the previous generation.”

In terms of connectivity, the earbuds are likely to support Google Fast Pairing and Bluetooth 5.4 for a stable wireless range.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be the successor of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro that was launched in India at Rs 3,299. Hence, the upcoming earbuds are likely to be priced at less than Rs 3,000.

In other news, OnePlus is also expected to launch its flagship OnePlus 13 soon globally. As per a tipster named Digital Chat Station, OnePlus 13 will debut at the end of October or starting of November. It is likely to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and a 6.8-inch display. It is also expected to house a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

As for the camera, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor that supports 3x optical zoom. It is also rumoured to come with an IP68 or IP69 rating and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.