OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord Buds 2 launch: Expected price, specs and more

OnePlus has announced that it will launch its affordable OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India on April 4. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key details of the upcoming handset including the chipset, storage, camera and design. In addition to the smartphone, the company will also launch OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in India on the same day.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite expected specifications

As per the company microsite, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM along with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Apart from this, the company has also announced the camera details of the handset. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with a 108MP primary sensor that will support “3x Lossless Zoom”. The handset will come with a triple rear camera setup.

We asked creators to express what #LargerThanLife means to them. This is what @siick_mood on Instagram shared with us.#OnePlusNordCE3Lite pic.twitter.com/UPKnPstpoZ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 3, 2023

The smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6.7-inch display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is expected to offer an improved UI to make its OxygenOS 13.1 experience better.

In terms of battery, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It is confirmed that the smartphone will be available in light green and black colour variants.

As for the pricing, the smartphone is likely to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India, which will be priced at a slight premium compared to the launch price of Nord CE 2 Lite.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 expected specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds are confirmed to come with 12.4mm dual drivers. They will also come with support for BassWave Bass Enhancement Algorithm to offer a “balanced listening experience”. It is reported that the earbuds might price a lot cheaper than their predecessor, OnePlus Nord Buds, that was launched in India at a price of Rs 2,799.

For those who look to block out the noise yet seek clarity, the Transparency Mode on the #OnePlusNordBuds2 is just for you!

Drops April 4. Stay tuned: https://t.co/PwZAd0uI3X #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/iY7X8E3Qav — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 31, 2023

As for the design, they will look similar to its previous generations. Battery details are yet to be announced. In terms of colours, they will be available in black and white colour options.

Also Read: Nokia C12 Plus with 4,000 mAh battery launched in India; check price, features, more

Also Read: Redmi 12C vs Moto G13: Best one to buy for under the price of Rs 10,000