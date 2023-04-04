OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds launched in India: Price, specs, offers

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite debuted in India today at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz display, a 108MP triple rear camera setup and support for 67W SuperVOOC charge. OnePlus Nord 2 TWS earbuds on the other hand come with 12.4mm dual drivers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2 TWS earbuds price, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 21,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on April 11 across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and authorized stores. Buyers will get Rs 1,000 off on ICICI Bank cards.

OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds are priced at Rs 2,999 in India. It will be available in black and white colour options. They will go on sale on April 11. Customers can get Rs 200 off on ICICI Bank cards.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a 6.72-inch LCD panel that offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. The smartphone also offers 200 per cent ultra volume mode.

As for camera, the handset comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera. For selfie and video calls, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sports a 16MP front facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It also comes with a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord 2 TWS earbuds specifications, features

OnePlus Nord 2 earbuds come with 12.4mm dual drivers and support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 25dB.

They also come with support for BassWave Bass Enhancement Algorithm to offer a “balanced listening experience”.

In terms of design, they look similar to their previous generations. As for the battery, the TWS earbuds support fast charging. The company claims, “The fast charging gives you five additional hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.”

