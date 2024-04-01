OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 100W fast charging launched in India: Check India price, sale offers

OnePlus has launched its budget-friendly smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 50MP dual rear camera setup, 100W SuperVOOC charging support and a 120Hz AMOLED display. It also comes with Aquatouch display that can easily differentiate between your touch and water droplets.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G India price, sale dates

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM+ 128GB internal storage option will cost you Rs 24,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is launched at Rs 26,999. It comes in Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome colour variants.

The sale will begin on April 4 at 12 pm onwards across OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. As for the sale offers on April 4, buyers will OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth Rs 2,199, free of cost and up to Rs 2,500. On April 5, they will also get Rs 1,500 instant discount on select bank cards and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,500.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. It is powered by the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be expanded by an additional 8GB via virtual RAM. It comes with OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera. It comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The device will also support 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which can reportedly charge the device from 1 to 100 percent in just 29 minutes.

It will compete against the likes of Nothing Phone 2a, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G and more.

