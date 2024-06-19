OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite to launch in India on June 24: Expected price, specs and more

scorecardresearch
Going by the preview microsite, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will go on sale in India on the Amazon India website.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus will launch its OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in India on June 24 at 7 pm IST. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the upcoming budget smartphone will feature a 50MP dual rear camera setup and flat edges. As per the teaser, it will come in a blue colour variant called “Mega Blue”. OnePlus has also confirmed that the smartphone will house a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SiperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G expected specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is set to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers 2,200 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will come with the Aqua Touch feature that is also available on the OnePlus 12 series. In terms of camera, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is confirmed to come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera with OIS support.

As confirmed by the company, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will come with a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging and 5W reverse charging.

As per an official statement by Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, “The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is the ideal phone that’s set to revolutionize the budget smartphone market. By delivering OnePlus' flagship-level battery life, charging speeds, display quality, and photography experience, all at an unbeatable price, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G stands out from the crowd to set a new benchmark for the budget smartphone segment.”

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is likely to be priced under Rs 20,000 similar to its predecessor. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was launched in India at Rs 19,999 and is now selling at an effective price of Rs 17,000.

Published on: Jun 19, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
