OnePlus Open 2 cancelled; OnePlus confirms it won't launch a new foldable this year

OnePlus has officially announced it will not launch a new foldable smartphone in 2025, despite considerable anticipation from enthusiasts. The company confirmed the decision via a community forum post, effectively cancelling expectations that the upcoming Oppo Find N5 would be rebranded and released globally as the OnePlus Open 2. The Oppo Find N5 is set to launch in China next week, with a global launch expected soon.

Related Articles

Vale G, Product Manager of OnePlus Open, addressed community speculation directly, acknowledging the "exciting discussions and speculations" surrounding a successor to the well-received OnePlus Open. He highlighted the positive reception of the original device in 2023, noting pre-sale sellouts and industry recognition for its design and features.

However, the post clarified that OnePlus has made a "decision not to release a foldable this year" following careful consideration of market timing and product strategy. The post highlights the company's core focus on "setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories." Vale stated that while Oppo would be taking the lead in the foldable segment with the Find N5, OnePlus would be concentrating on developing innovative experiences across its broader product range, aligning with its "Never Settle" mantra.

Despite pausing on a new foldable for this generation, OnePlus emphasised its continued commitment to the category. The post recognised Oppo's Find N5 as demonstrating "remarkable advancements" in foldable technology, and OnePlus clearly stated its intentions to incorporate these breakthroughs into future products, reassuring fans that the company is just doing a "recalibration", and that this isn't the end of its foldable phone journey.