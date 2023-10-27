OnePlus Open first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications, other details

OnePlus Open, the first foldable device ever from the stables of OnePlus is going on its first sale in India. The new device comes with flagship-grade specs and takes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 head-on. The new OnePlus device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and is priced at more than double the amount of its standard flagship, the OnePlus 11 5G.

The device will go on sale via OnePlus official store, as well as on Amazon India's website. Buyers can avail no-cost EMI and bank offers to reduce the effective price of the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus Open Price and Offers

The OnePlus Open is available in two colour options: Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black.

The OnePlus Open will be sold in a single storage and RAM variant. The device is priced at Rs 1,39,999 for the variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The new OnePlus Open is available with Rs 5,000 instant discount for buyers using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. One Card users can also avail a similar discount. OnePlus is also offering a 12-month no-cost EMI with the device. Buyers will also get OnePlus open free PU case if they have pre-ordered the device.

OnePlus Open Specifications

Display and Materials: The OnePlus Open is equipped with two AMOLED displays. The internal display measures 7.82 inches and features 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. It is protected by ultra-thin glass, which is a hybrid of glass and plastic. The external display is a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with the same resolution and refresh rate, protected by a Ceramic Guard.

Camera: The device boasts multiple cameras. The cover screen houses a 32MP camera, and there’s an additional 20MP camera inside for video calls. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto zoom camera with 3X zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide angle lens.

OS and Processor: The OnePlus Open runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In terms of memory, it offers a single configuration of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The RAM can be virtually extended up to an additional 4/8/12GB.

Battery and other features: The device is powered by a 4,805mAh battery. Although it comes with an 80W charger, the device itself supports charging speeds up to 67W. Additional features include an alert slider, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C port, Dolby Atmos sound, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

