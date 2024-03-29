OnePlus Pad receives firmware update addressing screen flicker concerns

OnePlus has unveiled the latest OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 update for its OnePlus Pad, aiming to enhance user experience and bolster system performance. The highlight of this update is the resolution of an issue that caused screen flickering when toggling between landscape and portrait modes, a bug that had plagued some users.

Moreover, the update brings forth the February 2024 Android security patch, fortifying the device against potential vulnerabilities. Alongside, enhancements have been made to the system stability and efficiency, promising smoother operations for users. Additionally, a reduction in power consumption aims to extend the tablet's battery life, a welcome improvement for those reliant on extended usage periods.

Furthermore, OnePlus has addressed an issue pertaining to Multi-Screen Connect, ensuring a seamless multi-screen experience for users engaging in various tasks simultaneously.

The OxygenOS 14.0.0.500 update, denoted by firmware version OPD2203_14.0.0.500(EX01), is currently undergoing a phased rollout in regions including India, Europe, and other global markets. Initially, a limited percentage of users will receive the update, with a broader rollout scheduled to commence in the coming days.

The OnePlus Pad, adorned in the distinctive Halo Green hue, boasts an array of impressive features, including a 7:5 144 Hz display, up to 12GB RAM, and data-sharing capabilities compatible with 5G networks. Its sleek dimensions, measuring 25.80 cm in height, 18.94 cm in width, and 0.65 cm in thickness, contribute to its ergonomic design.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU and ARM G710 MC10 GPU, the OnePlus Pad ensures seamless performance across various tasks. Its 9510 mAh battery, coupled with 67W SUPERVOOC charging, guarantees extended usage periods without compromising on efficiency.

Moreover, the tablet boasts a capable camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, both equipped with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) for steady, high-quality images and videos.