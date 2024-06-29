OnePlus releases Android 15 Beta 2 for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open

OnePlus is forging ahead with its Android 15 development, releasing the second beta version for its flagship devices, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. While this signals progress towards a stable release, the company emphasises that this beta is intended for developers and advanced users only.
"This [beta] is best suited for developers and other advanced users," OnePlus stated, cautioning against installing it on devices used as daily drivers. "It is not recommended [for] users [with] little to no experience in software development," the company further emphasised.
Despite the warnings, the release of Beta 2 brings welcome improvements over its predecessor. OnePlus highlights enhanced system stability and performance as key areas of focus. Additionally, the update addresses several known issues, including problems with split-screen functionality, Bluetooth compatibility, personal hotspot, camera operation, and compatibility with certain third-party applications.
However, OnePlus acknowledges that this beta release is not without its flaws. The company provides a detailed list of known issues for both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open on its official forum (linked in the source).
While a concrete release date remains under wraps, it is widely anticipated that the final version will be rolled out shortly after Google officially launches Android 15 later this year.
