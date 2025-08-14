OnePlus to manufacture premium tablets in India through BPL partnership

OnePlus has announced a strategic collaboration with Bhagwati Products Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing electronics manufacturing services providers, to produce its premium tablets within the country. This move builds on the company’s ongoing Project Starlight initiative, aimed at increasing local integration and strengthening its manufacturing capabilities in India.

Advertisement

The partnership will see the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite produced at BPL’s flagship facility in Greater Noida, alongside the brand’s existing smartphone manufacturing. This marks OnePlus’ deeper entry into the premium tablet segment, complementing its connected ecosystem approach.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said, “The collaboration with BPL marks a strategic milestone in our India journey towards deepening our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our connected ecosystem. By localising tablet production, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to India, but also creating meaningful value for our user community. This partnership reflects our long-term vision to innovate for India, invest in India, and grow with India.”

Vikas Jain, Co-Founder of BPL, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, noting that it adds a new form factor to the company’s manufacturing expertise. “With our rapidly advancing manufacturing capabilities and growing team of experts, we are proud to deliver value and precision. This milestone not only marks the addition of OnePlus to our customer portfolio but also the introduction of a new form factor to our manufacturing expertise at our Greater Noida facility,” he said.