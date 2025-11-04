OnePlus unveils new mobile gaming technology for ultra-smooth performance and 165fps gameplay

OnePlus has announced the launch of its new Gaming Technology, a comprehensive system designed to redefine mobile gaming performance. By combining advanced hardware, chip-level intelligence, and AI-driven software, the company aims to eliminate lag, improve power efficiency, and deliver next-generation high-frame-rate gaming across its upcoming OnePlus 15 Series.

“True gaming fun starts with flawlessly smooth gameplay, and that requires truly overpowered hardware,” said Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy, OnePlus India. “We’re delivering OverPower specs that eliminate stutters and lag. We handle the overwhelming performance, our users enjoy the uninterrupted joy of play.”

OP Gaming Core

At the heart of this innovation is the OP Gaming Core, a self-developed, chip-level technology built specifically for gaming. It includes over 20,000 lines of original code and is backed by 254 gaming-optimisation patents. The system redefines how computing resources are managed during gameplay by introducing the OnePlus CPU Scheduler, which reduces CPU instructions by up to 22.74%, lowering power consumption and maintaining consistent frame stability.

This intelligent scheduler replaces Android’s traditional fair scheduling system with OnePlus’s adaptive computing model, eliminating delays and ensuring critical gaming tasks receive uninterrupted processing power. Combined with this, the Next-Gen HyperRendering technology reconstructs the GPU rendering pipeline, achieving 80% better rendering efficiency and allowing smoother, high-fidelity visuals with minimal latency.

Players can now experience consistent 120fps gameplay with improved thermal control and power efficiency, even in demanding open-world titles. The high-frame-rate visuals also allow for seamless, high-quality screen recording without performance loss.

OP Performance Tri-Chip

OnePlus has also introduced the Performance Tri-Chip system, comprising three dedicated chips – the Performance Chip, Touch Response Chip, and Wi-Fi Chip G2 – designed to work in perfect sync for peak responsiveness and control.

• The Performance Chip, built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, integrates the new OP Gaming Core to provide stable, high-power performance specifically tuned for gaming.

• The Touch Response Chip enhances touch accuracy with 330Hz continuous sampling and 3200Hz instantaneous sampling, powered by OnePlus’s Next-Gen HyperTouch engine, for unmatched precision in fast-paced games.

• The Wi-Fi Chip G2 improves connectivity in weak-signal conditions with SmartLink technology, ensuring consistent, low-latency gameplay by prioritising gaming data packets.

OP FPS Max

After three years of R&D, OnePlus is debuting OP FPS Max, its complete 165fps gaming ecosystem. Featuring a custom 165Hz display and chip-level synchronisation, OP FPS Max delivers smooth, tear-free visuals that push mobile gaming beyond the current 120fps standard.

This innovation integrates hardware, software, and ecosystem partnerships to enable sustained, high-performance gaming across major titles. OnePlus has confirmed that 165fps support is already available in multiple games, with more collaborations planned to expand availability.

The new technologies will debut in the OnePlus 15 Series.