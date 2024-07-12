OnePlus unveils new Sunset Dune colour variant of OnePlus 12R; check price, offers

OnePlus has launched a new colour variant for its popular OnePlus 12R smartphone, called "Sunset Dune." This variant combines soft gold and pink tones. OnePlus claims this new colour reflects the beauty of evening dunes. The Sunset Dune colour option is a blend of gold and pink. The texture is smooth.

Related Articles

The OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune maintains the same specifications as the standard OnePlus 12R devices.



Key features include:

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, utilizing LTPO 4.0 technology.

Cooling: Enhanced Cryo-Velocity Cooling System, 76 per cent larger than the one in OnePlus 11R.

Battery Management: Equipped with the SUPERVOOC S Charging Management Chip and a proprietary Battery Health Engine. The company says this can ensure up to 1600 charging cycles, equating to over four years of daily charging.



Availability and offers



The OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune, available in an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM configuration, is priced at Rs 42,999 and will be available starting July 20th, 2024. Customers can enjoy:

Instant Discount: ₹3,000 off with ICICI Bank & OneCard Credit Card & EMI transactions.

Freebie: A pair of OnePlus Buds 3 at no extra cost.

No-Cost EMIs: Available for 9 months from leading banks.