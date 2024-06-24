OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G with 80W fast charging launched in India: Check India price, specs, sale offers

OnePlus has launched its budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC Charging, an AMOLED display and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website. It will compete with the likes of Redmi Note 13 5G, Realme P1 and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India price, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is launched in India in two storage variants. The 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 256GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 22,999.

In terms of colours, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be available in Super Silver, Mega Blue and Ultra Orange colour variants.

It will go on sale in India on June 27 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma & other offline partner stores. As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Warning: The #OnePlusNordCE4Lite 5G is out, and people can't seem to take their eyes off of it. Binge at your own risk. #OnePlusNord #AllDayEntertainment pic.twitter.com/IRFqV4CCyk — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 24, 2024

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G specifications

The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers 2,100 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the OnePlus 12, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will come with an Aqua Touch feature. It will allow users to operate the device even when they have wet fingers. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and might offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14.

For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera that supports OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. You will also get a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. It comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

In terms of battery, it houses a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. It can go from 0 to 100 per cent in just 52 minutes. It also comes with a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.