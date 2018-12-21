OnePlus gears to rollout smart TV that'll be cheap but good in quality

Chinese smartphone major OnePlus is looking to branch out and launch its first television in 2020. The company is targeting the Indian market for its first foray into the TV manufacturing and hoping to kill a few flagships (Read: Samsung, Sony and LG) like it did in the smartphone arena.

OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau told The Economic Times in an interview, "India will be one of the first markets to get the OnePlus TV. It will be available through Amazon India. We haven't set a deadline as yet, as we want it to be the best there is." Amazon and OnePlus have a strong ongoing association and recently celebrated a four-year partnership.

At the moment, OnePlus is looking to create software that would differentiate it from the other companies' offerings. OnePlus is playing a waiting game and is investing in research and development as it does not want to release something mediocre or something that is already available in the market.

We see that currently, as one goes down the price points, the picture, sound and build qualities deteriorate. We want to create a seamless Internet experience that creates a true Smart TV, going beyond what is traditional in this space," Lau noted.

Lau hasn't highlighted any other market for the launch of its smart TVs. Initially, OnePlus could limit the release of the smart TV to fewer markets in order to test the demand and also ease the pressure on its supply chains.

Talking about pricing, CEO Pete Lau said the Smart TV will be "a flagship killer, like we do with smartphones, at a very competitive pricing."

Lau said that his company intends to create a true smart TV and offer seamless internet experience. There is no name at the moment for the OnePlus smart TV but the company has asked the 5-million strong online community of OnePlus fans to suggest a name for its next flagship killer.

Edited By: Udit Verma