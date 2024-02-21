OnePlus Watch 2 revealed in two colours: Check launch date, time in India, other details

OnePlus is poised to introduce a new watch soon. The company has confirmed that the launch will happen on February 26 and it will be streamed live in India. OnePlus has also confirmed the launch event time in India. The launch will happen at 8:30 PM IST.

The OnePlus Watch 2 design has been revealed completely by the company on their official page. The watch follows a semi-formal design with a metallic bezel and two buttons on one side. The strap seems silicone, but OnePlus could also offer other materials as options. The watch has been teased in two colourways including a black variant and green with dark slate grey bezels.

OnePlus has also initiated a contest on their community forum, inviting incorrect guesses on a teaser image until 5 PM on February 26 Indian time, possibly aligning with the watch launch. The contest is open to participants from India, North America, and Europe, hinting at the watch's potential markets.

OnePlus Watch 2 Features

The OnePlus Watch 2 is speculated to have a round dial with a bump on the right, housing two buttons, and a speaker grille on the left. Health sensors are expected on the underside. The watch might feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display surrounded by a thick bezel, offering various watch face options.

The watch's frame appears sleek in leaked images, but the body and strap materials remain unknown. The strap resembles Apple watches. The leaked images display the watch in Black and light Grey. The watch is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, GPS, and 5ATM+ IP68 dust and water resistance. Whether the watch will run on a custom RTOS or WearOS is uncertain.

Also read: BBK Group joins hands with Dixon Technologies, Karbonn Group for manufacturing of phones

Also read: OnePlus 12 5G review: A flagship in true sense