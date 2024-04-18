'Open to anything', says Microsoft worker who was laid off after 30 years of service

After dedicating over three decades to Microsoft, Jeff Bogdan found himself at a crossroads when his position was terminated in February. Reflecting on his departure, Bogdan remarked, " 'Open to work' is not expressive enough, it's more like 'open to anything'."

Formerly the Director of Learning and Development (L&D) at Microsoft Windows, Bogdan took to LinkedIn to share his sentiments. Recounting his illustrious 33-year tenure with Microsoft, Bogdan reminisced, "My entire MS career has been an incredible ride. The three products I am proudest of are Windows Phone, Zune, and Windows 95."

Related Articles

However, Bogdan's most rewarding experiences came in the final two years, during which he spearheaded an L&D role in Windows. Yet, despite his contributions, Bogdan found himself at odds with the company's restructuring efforts. He revealed that his termination coincided with HR adopting the hub & spoke model for L&D, a concept he had fervently championed.

"Sadly, when my division already had their L&D team in place, there wasn't a seat at the table for me," lamented Bogdan. Undeterred, he expressed optimism about embarking on a new career journey.

"The simple start is via consulting. I'm seeing consulting as a way to learn more about the industry and understand where my expertise can best advance the industry," he wrote.

Bogdan's experience is emblematic of broader changes within Microsoft. Earlier this year, the tech giant announced significant job cuts, affecting approximately 8 percent of its gaming division, encompassing around 1,900 positions across Activision Blizzard and Xbox.