OpenAI announces new archive feature for ChatGPT; here’s how it works

In a bid to tackle cluttered chatboxes, OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has unveiled a new Archive feature. This innovative addition allows users to retain conversations without cluttering their immediate chat window. The Archive feature functions akin to popular messaging platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, providing a streamlined approach to managing conversations. Once archived, chats are tucked away neatly, accessible whenever needed but no longer occupying the primary chat interface.

Users can easily archive conversations with ChatGPT by navigating to the search chats window, tapping on the three dots, and selecting the Archive option.

Currently, the Archive feature is available on the web and iOS versions of ChatGPT, with the Android version slated for release in the near future.

OpenAI shared the update on X, stating, "You can now archive your chats in ChatGPT! Archive removes chats from your sidebar without deleting them. You can see your archived chats in Settings. Currently available on Web and iOS with Android coming soon."

This strategic introduction of chat archiving caters to users seeking a cleaner and more organised chat space while preserving their conversation history. The nuanced approach allows users to declutter their workspace without sacrificing the historical context of their interactions.

Voice Chat Feature on ChatGPT

Earlier this month, OpenAI recently made the voice chat feature on the ChatGPT mobile app accessible to all users, regardless of subscription status. Previously limited to paying users, this move democratises the voice chat option, providing a more immersive experience.

To engage with this feature, users can locate the headphone icon adjacent to the prompt box within the ChatGPT mobile app. Upon clicking the icon for the first time, a pop-up guide detailing the Chat with Voice feature appears. Users can then choose from various voice options to personalise their interaction with ChatGPT. Once selected, users can seamlessly converse with ChatGPT using their voice.

