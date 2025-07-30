OpenAI brings 'Study Mode' to ChatGPT to promote learning instead of copying answers

OpenAI is adding a powerful new learning feature to ChatGPT, called Study Mode. It is designed to help students actually learn, not just copy and paste solutions.

Instead of giving direct responses, ChatGPT in Study Mode will act more like a thoughtful tutor, asking questions, nudging users toward the right ideas, and breaking down complex concepts step by step. Think of it as the Socratic method, powered by AI.

The tool is built on a “scaffolded” approach, meaning ChatGPT will slowly layer in information as the user builds understanding, so you won’t get overwhelmed or fed too much too soon. And it’s not just about helping with homework. OpenAI says the goal is to boost critical thinking, comprehension, and long-term retention.

“We want to support deeper learning, not just quick answers,” the company said in a statement.

Study Mode isn’t restricted to ChatGPT Edu users. Everyone with an OpenAI account can try it out now, with access for Edu subscribers coming in the next few weeks.

The feature was developed in collaboration with teachers, scientists, and pedagogy experts. Rather than relying on a new model, OpenAI is using custom system instructions, giving it the flexibility to test, learn, and improve based on student feedback. That also means some inconsistency across conversations, which the company admits is part of the process. Eventually, the plan is to train these behaviours directly into future versions of the model.

Beyond tutoring-style guidance, Study Mode offers personalised feedback, helping users track their progress and refine their understanding over time. OpenAI says it’s already working on expanding the feature with goal-setting tools, deeper personalisation, and conversation-based progress tracking.

With ChatGPT already used by students around the world, Study Mode arrives at a time when schools and parents are grappling with how to ensure AI tools are used for learning, not shortcuts. While there’s no way yet for parents or educators to lock students into Study Mode, OpenAI’s VP of Education Leah Belsky said such controls might be considered down the line.