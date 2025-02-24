scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman celebrates birth of first child; tech leaders congratulate

Feedback

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman celebrates birth of first child; tech leaders congratulate

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and husband Oliver Mulherin announce the birth of their first child, a baby boy. Tech industry leaders, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, extend warm congratulations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sam Altman welcomes first child Sam Altman welcomes first child

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his husband, Oliver Mulherin, have become parents for the first time. The couple welcomed their baby boy over the weekend, with Altman sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“Welcome to the world, little guy!” Altman wrote, posting a close-up photo of the newborn gripping an adult’s finger. He also revealed that their son arrived early and would spend some time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “He’s doing well and it’s really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love,” he added.

Related Articles

Following the announcement, several high-profile figures in the tech world extended their congratulations.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella commented, “My heartfelt congratulations, @sama! Parenthood is one of life’s most profound and rewarding experiences. Wishing you and your family the very best.”

Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his work in anti-aging technology, also sent his wishes, writing, “Congratulations, Sam. Few things in life rival the joy of caring for a child.”

Altman and Mulherin, a software engineer, have been open about their plans to start a family. The couple married in January 2024 in an intimate beachside ceremony. They made one of their first public appearances together a year earlier when Altman brought Mulherin to a White House dinner.

The couple currently resides in San Francisco, where Altman leads OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and other AI advancements.

While their newborn remains in the NICU for now, Altman’s post suggests that both parents are soaking in the experience. For one of the most influential figures in AI, this might just be his most life-changing moment yet.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 24, 2025, 7:07 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement