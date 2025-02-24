OpenAI CEO Sam Altman celebrates birth of first child; tech leaders congratulate

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his husband, Oliver Mulherin, have become parents for the first time. The couple welcomed their baby boy over the weekend, with Altman sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“Welcome to the world, little guy!” Altman wrote, posting a close-up photo of the newborn gripping an adult’s finger. He also revealed that their son arrived early and would spend some time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “He’s doing well and it’s really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love,” he added.

Following the announcement, several high-profile figures in the tech world extended their congratulations.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella commented, “My heartfelt congratulations, @sama! Parenthood is one of life’s most profound and rewarding experiences. Wishing you and your family the very best.”

My heartfelt congratulations, @sama! Parenthood is one of life’s most profound and rewarding experiences. Wishing you and your family the very best. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 22, 2025

Entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his work in anti-aging technology, also sent his wishes, writing, “Congratulations, Sam. Few things in life rival the joy of caring for a child.”

Altman and Mulherin, a software engineer, have been open about their plans to start a family. The couple married in January 2024 in an intimate beachside ceremony. They made one of their first public appearances together a year earlier when Altman brought Mulherin to a White House dinner.

The couple currently resides in San Francisco, where Altman leads OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and other AI advancements.

While their newborn remains in the NICU for now, Altman’s post suggests that both parents are soaking in the experience. For one of the most influential figures in AI, this might just be his most life-changing moment yet.