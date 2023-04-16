OpenAI ChatGPT VS Google Bard: Which AI chatbot is the real disruptor?

Ever since OpenAI introduced its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, in November last year, we witnessed a sudden rise in generative AI chatbots in the industry. One of the major tech giant, Google, has also dipped its toes in this segment by launching generative AI chatbot called Bard. Hence, the two major players in the market right now are OpenAI and Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Both the developers are working on updating the chatbots with better capabilities.

While Microsoft has announced that it is integrating ChatGPT with its MS Office Suite and Bing Search, Google’s Bard is still in initial stages. Tech Today got a chance to compare both the AI chatbots to understand which one is better and why.

ChatGPT vs Bard

Starting with user interface, ChatGPT UI offers a lot of data but seems more cluttered as compared to that of Bard. Google’s Bard seems to have a far more polished user interface. However, this is totally subjective and can vary from person to person.

The biggest restriction of ChatGPT that we faced was that the entire AI model has been trained on the datasets only up till September 2021. Hence, if you are using the AI chatbot, chances are you will get dated and inaccurate responses. This is where Bard has a clear upper hand.

For example, when asked if Pathaan is worth watching, Bard responded with three sets of detailed response whereas ChatGPT said that it is “an upcoming Indian film”.

As for the speed, we tried giving a complex command to both the AI chatbots with same internet speed and on same computer. In less than 8 seconds, Google’s Bard presented three drafts while ChatGPT gave better and detailed response in real-time. So, in terms of response time, ChatGPT takes the cake.

ChatGPT and Bard have been trained in different language models. OpenAI’s ChatGPT can produce a wide range of text for multiple purposes while Bard is based on LaMDA which is designed to have more natural conversations.

When asked ‘How are you’, Bard responded with ‘I am doing well, thank you for asking. I am excited to be able to help people with their tasks and to learn more about the world. How are you doing today?’ This looks like you are having a conversation with a human being.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, responded to the same prompt with: “As an AI language model, I don’t have feelings, I am functioning well and ready to assist you with any questions or tasks you may have. How can I help you today?”

While both the AI chatbots keep the conversations going, they both have very different approach.

Verdict

Google’s Bard has far more recent updated knowledge base as compared to ChatGPT. OpenAI has trained ChatGPT up to just till 2022. However, there are a lot more developments that are yet to come to both the chatbots in the future, so we might see an even more intense competition between the two chatbots in the future.

