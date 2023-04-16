You can ask Elon Musk anything on Twitter for just Rs 325 a month

Elon Musk has unveiled a new subscription service on Twitter, allowing users to subscribe to his account for $4 (Rs 325) a month. Subscribers will have exclusive access to his “ask-me-anything” sessions held every few weeks, as well as discussions on Twitter Spaces.

This move comes after Twitter’s recent launch of its Subscriptions feature, formerly known as Super Follows. This feature enables content creators to earn money from their posts on the platform. Twitter will not take any commission from users for the next year, and content creators will receive nearly 70 per cent of the generated revenue on the app and 93 per cent on the web version.

Musk also promised to promote the content of creators who subscribe to his account, and users can take their work with them if they leave the platform. According to Musk, the aim of Twitter is to “maximise creator prosperity.”

Since taking over Twitter in October 2021, Musk has been trying to make the platform more profitable. He has launched the Twitter Blue subscription, which charges users $8 a month for a verified checkmark next to their profile. In addition, Twitter has started phasing out its legacy verified program, requiring notable personalities to pay for the blue tick or lose it.

Twitter has undergone several changes recently, including the replacement of its blue bird logo with the Shiba Inu dog from the Doge meme. Musk also removed the letter “w” from Twitter's logo at its San Francisco headquarters. Additionally, it has been revealed that Twitter is now a subsidiary of X Corp.

Once every few weeks, I will do an ask-me-anything for subscribers only — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

