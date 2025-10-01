OpenAI launches Sora, its first social video app powered by AI

OpenAI has launched Sora, a new social app that brings AI-driven video creation directly to users, marking the company’s entry into the short-form video space. The app, currently invite-only and available on iPhones in the US and Canada, blends generative AI with TikTok-style feeds where users can create, share, and remix clips.

A Social App Built on AI

Unlike traditional video platforms, Sora is centred around AI-generated content. At its core is a feature called “cameos,” which allows users to upload a one-time video and audio recording of themselves. This verified likeness can then be used to generate short clips, either by the user or by friends, with full control over access and deletion. OpenAI says this co-ownership approach ensures users remain in charge of how their likeness is used.

The app also includes a “Remix” option, encouraging users to interact with existing clips and trends. For now, generated videos are limited to 10 seconds. Recommendations are powered by activity history, location, engagement, and optionally, ChatGPT conversations. To address concerns about screen time and content safety, parental controls allow restrictions on scrolling and personalisation.

Safeguards and Restrictions

OpenAI has introduced limits to reduce risks of misuse. Public figures cannot appear in Sora videos unless they personally upload a cameo, while explicit or extreme content is blocked by default. Users can also revoke permissions at any time, but concerns remain around the potential for non-consensual or misleading AI-generated content.

The app is launching free of charge, with monetisation expected through paid options for additional generations during periods of high demand. Early users will also be able to share up to four invitations with friends, though an Android release has not been confirmed.

Powered by Sora 2

Behind the app is Sora 2, OpenAI’s latest video model. The upgraded system improves physical realism and storytelling across multiple shots, with more natural movement and audio-video sync. ChatGPT Pro subscribers can access Sora 2 directly without waiting for an invite.

What’s Next

OpenAI has hinted at broader expansion with a Pro version, web-based access, and a developer API in the pipeline. Employees involved in the internal pilot described Sora as having the potential to be the “ChatGPT moment for video,” reflecting expectations that the app could shift how people approach short-form content creation.