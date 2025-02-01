OpenAI rolls out o3-mini: The free 'reasoning model' in ChatGPT; see details

OpenAI has launched o3-mini, a new reasoning-focused AI model, making it freely available to all ChatGPT users. The release comes amid growing competition in the AI landscape, particularly with the rapid rise of Chinese AI firm DeepSeek, which has been disrupting the market with its cost-effective and high-performance models.

What’s New with o3-Mini?

The o3-mini model is designed to significantly improve problem-solving and reasoning capabilities, delivering faster and more accurate responses in fields like mathematics, coding, and science. OpenAI claims that o3-mini responds 24% faster than its predecessor, o1-mini, while providing detailed, step-by-step solutions.

The compact model is part of OpenAI’s next-generation AI ecosystem, aimed at balancing speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. While it operates on a smaller scale than GPT-4-turbo, it is optimised for quicker response times, lower computational needs, and smoother handling of simpler tasks.

Who Can Access o3-Mini?

The o3-mini model is available on the free tier of ChatGPT, allowing users to access advanced AI reasoning features without a subscription. The model can be activated by selecting the “Reason” feature in ChatGPT, with rate limits similar to GPT-4o.

For developers, o3-mini is now accessible via the Chat Completions API, Assistants API, and Batch API. OpenAI has also introduced o3-mini-high, a premium variant that provides enhanced intelligence for coding and problem-solving, though with a slight latency increase.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT Plus and Teams users will benefit from higher message limits, while Pro subscribers - who pay $200 per month - receive unlimited access to OpenAI’s premium models.

a lot of people prefer this to o1, and it's just the mini model.



now we work on the big brother. — Sam Altman (@sama) January 31, 2025

A Response to DeepSeek’s Growing Influence?

The release of o3-mini highlights OpenAI’s aggressive push to stay ahead in the AI race, particularly as rivals like DeepSeek and Alibaba ramp up their innovations. By offering advanced AI reasoning capabilities for free, OpenAI is expanding access to cutting-edge technology while reinforcing its competitive edge in the generative AI space.