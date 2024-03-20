OpenAI to launch more powerful AI model GPT-5 in a few months: Report

OpenAI is on the brink of launching GPT-5, the next iteration of its generative AI model. The launch timeline has not been officially confirmed but it set for a mid-year release, potentially in the summer, according to a report by Business Insider. The new version of the large language model is expected to be much more capable compared to the GPT-4 model that was introduced last year. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in a podcast with Lex Fridman hinted at multiple releases this year. He did not delve into details or specify the name, saying it is yet to be decided, but he confirmed that OpenAI 'will release an amazing new model this year'.

According to the BI report, the anticipated release of GPT-5 is slated for sometime in the summer, citing sources familiar with OpenAI's plans. However, this timeline is not set in stone and could shift based on various factors.

The report also suggests that OpenAI has been showcasing demos of GPT-5 to some enterprise customers. The enhancements to GPT-5 could offer a materially better experience compared to its predecessors.

In terms of training and safety measures GPT-5 is currently in the training phase, the report suggests. Following this, it will undergo extensive safety testing, including an internal "red teaming" process. This involves rigorous evaluations to identify and address potential issues before public release.

The enterprise sales are expected to be the main revenue source for OpenAI, and are likely to benefit significantly from the release of GPT-5. The updated model is expected to further enhance the value proposition for business customers.

It is yet to be seen how OpenAI will deal with the access and utilization of training data, much of which is copyrighted. OpenAI, along with other tech entities, has been navigating regulatory discussions around the use of such data for improving AI models.