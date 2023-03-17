scorecardresearch
OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription with GPT-4 now available in India; check price, features

The ChatGPT Plus subscription is currently priced at $20 (roughly Rs 1,650) in India and it is the same as in the US

Open AI has announced that a ChatGPT Plus subscription is now available in India. The company has confirmed that this new premium version will be based on the latest GPT-4 language model. ChatGPT Plus was listed in India even before the announcement but many users had complained about issues with online payment. 

The ChatGPT Plus subscription is currently priced at $20 (roughly Rs 1,650) in India and it is the same as in the US.  The announcement was made via OpenAI's official Twitter handle. 

What will you get with ChatGPT Plus? 

ChatGPT Plus subscription plan gives you access to a chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology. Some of the benefits include general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.

OpenAI introduced GPT-4 earlier this week and the new version has been pegged to be much better than the previous GPT-3.5. The new version is more creative and collaborative, according to OpenAI. It can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks. 

OpenAI has confirmed that GPT-4 is 82 per cent less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40 per cent more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5.

Published on: Mar 17, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Mar 17, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
