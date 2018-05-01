Oppo announces online-only sub-brand Realme in India

Oppo has announced the launch of an online-only sub-brand, Realme for the Indian market. Focusing on the youth, this new sub-brand will have smartphones which are 'Made for and in India' and will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 to start with. The company has also announced a strategic partnership with Amazon India for the exclusive launch of its first product - Realme 1.

Madhav Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, says, "Today, young consumers prefer a better phone design that represents their different but real personalities. They are looking for an affordable price option without compromising on the built-quality and the device performance. On the functional side, their ask is a smarter camera and selfie experience." According to the company, the Realme phones will focus on the needs of the young and online consumers through its exquisite design, leading specs, cutting-edge technology and industry-leading quality.

While not many details have been revealed about this device, the Amazon page for the Realme 1 has gone live. The web page states that the Realme 1 has been designed for the youth and will have a Black Diamond finish on the rear of the phone. Claiming to offer the finest quality product, the device goes through a rigorous quality test including 10,000 drop tests, 1,00,000 button tests, and 10,000 USB tests, to name a few. Lastly, the company has over 500 authorised service centres and promises guaranteed service for most cases.

Oppo isn't the first brand to have come up with an online-only sub-brand. Huawei launched its e-commerce only brand - Honor - in India a few years ago, which focuses on youth and has been doing fairly well. According to the latest report by Counterpoint Research, with the market share of 3.4 per cent for the Q1 2018, Honor has entered the top five smartphone brands list in India.