Oppo F15 to launch in India soon; likely to sport waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 730

Oppo is planning to launch a new 'F' series smartphone, Oppo F15 in India soon. The F series phones by the Chinese manufacturer are selfie-centric devices, powered by mid-range processors. The new Oppo F15 will succeed the Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro.

Oppo F15 is likely to have a sleek and lightweight design features. However, the company hasn't shared any details about the phone yet. The company, in a statement, said, the new Oppo F15 will come with a host of features making it a worthy contender in its price segment.

Reports suggest that the new Oppo F15 might feature a 32MP camera on the front, housed in a waterdrop notch. The upcoming smartphone is likely to come with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP or a 64MP primary camera. The new Oppo F15 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM.

