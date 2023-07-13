Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ go on sale in India: Check price, offers, specs

Oppo launched its Reno 10 series last week. The series includes Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+. The Pro models are now available for purchase in India on Flipkart and Oppo’s website. The highlights of the two smartphones include a triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz AMOLED display and support for fast charging.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ India price, sale offers

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ has been launched at a price of Rs 54,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. The Reno 10 Pro will cost you Rs 39,999 in India. They both come in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colour variants.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphones are available for purchase on Flipkart, Oppo’s official website and mainland retail stores.

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Flipkart and Oppo Stores and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI and SBI Bank cards. They will also get free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One for up to 6 months via MyOppo.

Strong, Slim & Sleek! Get your hands on the best portrait smartphone ever.



Own OPPO Reno10 Pro+ at Rs 54,999/- and OPPO Reno10 Pro at Rs 39,999/-



Available now - https://t.co/JvgemU5EzN#ThePortraitExpert #OPPOReno10Series pic.twitter.com/CEQrAfvklu — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 13, 2023

The company will also give away Oppo Pad Air (4 GB RAM+ 128GB) with a discount of Rs 1,500, bringing the price down from Rs 19,999.

Also Watch: Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G launched in India: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11, iQOO 11, and more alternatives

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ specifications, features

Oppo Reno 10 Pro models feature a 6.7-inch curved OLED display, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro+ model offers 1.5k resolution while the others offer Full HD+ resolution. In terms of processors, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro comes with Snapdragon 778G chipset, and the Reno Pro+ model is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. The two handsets offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Reno Pro+ comes with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle while the Pro model comes with the exact same camera setup apart from a telephoto lens that is 32MP in this case. As for the selfie camera, the two handsets come with a 32MP Sony IMX709 front-facing camera.

The Reno 10 Pro model comes with a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and the Reno 10 Pro+ houses a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Reno 10 series models run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and feature an in-display sensor.

Also Read:

‘That’s an awful feeling’: Former Meta employee of Indian origin files complaint against the company for alleged racial bias

Elon Musk accused of not paying $500 million in severance pay to ex-Twitter employees; gets sued