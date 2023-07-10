Oppo Reno 10, Reno Pro, Reno 10 Pro+, Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

Oppo has introduced its Oppo Reno 10 series in India on Monday. The series includes three models, namely Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+. The highlights of the smartphone series include a triple rear camera setup, support for 100W fast charging and a 120Hz OLED display. The three handsets will go on sale in India on Flipkart in India.

In addition to the phones, the company also introduced Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS earbuds at the launch event.

Oppe Reno 10 series, Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro India price, availability

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ has been launched at a price of Rs 54,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. The Reno 10 Pro will cost you Rs 39,999 in India. They both come in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colour variants.

Oppo Reno 10 pricing will be announced on Flipkart on July 20.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ will go on sale in India on July 13 on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds are launched in India at Rs 4,999.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro + features, specifications

Oppo Reno 10 Pro models feature a 6.7-inch curved OLED display, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro+ model offers 1.5k resolution while the others offer Full HD+ resolution. In terms of processor, Reno 10 is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset, while the OnePlus Reno 10 Pro comes with Snapdragon 778G chipset and the Reno Pro+ model is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. All three handsets offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno 10 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. The Pro model, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra wide angle. As for the selfie camera, the three handsets come with a 32MP Sony IMX709 front facing camera.

In terms of the battery, Reno 10 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, the Pro model comes with a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and the Reno 10 Pro+ houses a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Reno 10 series models run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and feature an in-display sensor.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS earbuds features

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and LDAC Bluetooth codec support. It offers noise cancellation of up to 49db and comes with support for touch controls. As per the company, “The TWS also comes with Golden Sound 2.0, which creates a user-specific ear canal model after a short listening test to configure the buds specifically to the user's hearing.”

For dust and water resistance, the earbuds come with IP55 rating. As for the battery, Enco Air 3 Pro offer up to 30 hours of battery.

